Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 60.25 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: LaTroy Lewis

Strengths:

Long, lean looking linebacker prospect that does a good job of containing the edge. Finishes plays. Has good awareness to diagnose what is happening in front of him.

Weaknesses:

Not a quick twitch athlete and do not see burst. . Average sack production. Needs to develop more moves to get off blocks and continue working towards the quarterback.

Accolades: