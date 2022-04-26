Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 60.25 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: LaTroy Lewis
Strengths:
Long, lean looking linebacker prospect that does a good job of containing the edge. Finishes plays. Has good awareness to diagnose what is happening in front of him.
Weaknesses:
Not a quick twitch athlete and do not see burst. . Average sack production. Needs to develop more moves to get off blocks and continue working towards the quarterback.
Accolades:
- Career: Started final 27 games
- 2020: 16 TFL (led Pac-12)