CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

NFL Draft analysis for CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 93

Strengths:

  • Pound for pound one of strongest WRs in draft class
  • Makes contested/acrobatic catches look easy
  • YAC monster; routinely breaks tackles for big gains

Weaknesses:

  • Didn't face press-man in college
  • Doesn't have top-end speed
