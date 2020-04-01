Cesar Ruiz, OL, Michigan

NFL Draft analysis for Cesar Ruiz, OL, Michigan

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 83

Strengths:

  • Athleticism pops on film right away
  • Snaps out of his stance and has light feet
  • Run game specialist
  • Adequately aware of stunts and can get there
  • Mostly solid anchor

Weaknesses:

  • Can play a bit high and get outleveraged
  • Power fluctuates, but it's mostly area in which he needs to improve
  • Decently susceptible to getting bull rushed
  • Doesn't have long arms and a ton of pop in his punch
