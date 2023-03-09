Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 73.72 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Geno Stone

Summary:

Chamarri Conner is a longtime presence on the Virginia Tech defense who wore plenty of hats. He's best closer to the line of scrimmage and constantly asserts his will on receivers and tight ends. Missed tackles pop on film, and he lacks high-caliber athleticism and coverage capabilities. Hustle is a key strength to his game.

Strengths:

Plus versatility, has played inside and out

Delivers big hits

Quality speed

Loads of experience, four-year player in college

Weaknesses: