Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 61.44 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Carter Coughlin
Strengths:
At his best in space, where he can use speed and quickness to beat interior offensive linemen and get to QB. High-motor guy who will run down football.
Weaknesses:
Needs to get stronger at the point of attack when filling gaps, and he can be stiff in his movements, making him a liability at times in space.
Accolades:
- 2021: Career highs in TFL (12.5), sacks (six) and forced fumbles (two)
- 2021: T-third in FBS with three fumble recoveries