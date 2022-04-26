Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 61.44 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Carter Coughlin

Strengths:

At his best in space, where he can use speed and quickness to beat interior offensive linemen and get to QB. High-motor guy who will run down football.

Weaknesses:

Needs to get stronger at the point of attack when filling gaps, and he can be stiff in his movements, making him a liability at times in space.

Accolades: