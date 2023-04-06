Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 73.45 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Isaac Sowells

Summary:

Chandler Zavala is a power/gap scheme specific blocker. He plasy with a strong, sturdy base as well as good upper body strength. The lineman does a good job of absorbing contact but needs to do a better job of adjusting his hands and feet to handle secondary moves. Zavala has below-average explosion but has a good understanding of blocking angles and sealing off backside pursuit. Active eyes allow him to pick up stunts into his gap.

Strengths:

Strong, sturdy base

Good upper body strength

Does a great job absorbing contact

Good understanding of blocking angles to seal run lanes

Good eyes to pick up stunts into his gap

Weaknesses: