Charles Woodson tells Reggie McKenzie his son should retire instead of playing for Chiefs

Perhaps one day, the 198th selection in the NFL Draft will be known as the Kahlil McKenzie pick in much the same way the 199th selection is annually referred to as the Tom Brady pick.

For now, it's just the Chiefs trolling the Raiders because McKenzie's father is Oakland general manager Reggie McKenzie.

But there's more! The Chiefs have already announced that the younger McKenzie, who was a defensive lineman at the University of Tennessee, will move to offense, though the development didn't come as a surprise to Kahlil.

"A lot of teams told me that I worked out well as an offensive lineman and I looked good doing the drills," he said, via Silver and Black Pride. "I've been doing them my entire life, so that was cool being able to go out there and show that I could be somebody who could play multiple positions and help a team in different ways."

Not surprisingly, Reggie McKenzie was beaming after his son was drafted.

"A lot going through my mind. Still," he said, smiling. "I'm proud of him. And I told him that. I told him if we take you, we're gonna put you on the offensive line too and so I see what coach [Andy] Reid's thought process is."

So while changing positions isn't a big deal, the thought of Kahlil playing for a hated division rival proved to be a bridge too far, at least for former Raiders defensive back Charles Woodson.

"I got a text from Charles Woodson who told me 'your son has to retire,'" Reggie McKenzie said. "'There's no way he can put that red helmet on his head'. Part of me felt that way, but in all seriousness it's a good opportunity for him and I was hoping that he would land at a spot that will kind of grow him to that position. He can play D-tackle, but I think he could be special on the offensive line."

As CBSSports.com's John Breech noted shortly after he was drafted, it was McKenzie's father who planted the idea of leaving school early to enter the draft.

"My dad is the one who introduced the conversation [of going pro]," Kahlil said before the draft. "We started talking about this about a year ago. About if I make this decision, what do I need to do in my next upcoming year, what do I need to put on film, what kind of body do I need to have, all these types of things. I use my dad in every sense of the word. He's in a great position, he's been around the league forever, he's well respected."

And even though the Raiders addressed the offensive and defensive lines in the draft, if things don't work out in Kansas City, we're guessing they could still find room for a two-way player like McKenzie.