Charlie Heck, OT, North Carolina

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 75

Strengths:

  • Strong, blocks with good leverage
  • Drives his feet in the run game
  • Controlled in pass protection

Weaknesses:

  • Struggles with quicker players, laterally challenged
  • Inconsistent footwork
