Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 67.00 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Dede Westbrook
Summary:
Charlie Jones is an older, experienced, intricate route-running master who wins with nuance and plays with plus ball skills. He doesn't play with much explosiveness or overall athleticism. Route salesmanship is more impressive than his ability to suddenly change directions. Despite his route-running master label, there are plenty of reps when CBs stick to him. He does a great job contorting his body and boxing out defenders near the sideline. He has strong hands and good -- and, at times, great speed -- not a burner. YAC almost nonexistent.
Strengths:
- Understands how to beat bump and run with footwork, jukes, and hands
- Runs creative, advanced routes
- Tracks the ball outstandingly
- Speed will threaten vertically
Weaknesses:
- Small frame with below-average athleticism
- Doesn't separate as often as his route running would indicate
- Not a YAC specialist whatsoever