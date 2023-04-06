Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 67.00 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Dede Westbrook

Summary:

Charlie Jones is an older, experienced, intricate route-running master who wins with nuance and plays with plus ball skills. He doesn't play with much explosiveness or overall athleticism. Route salesmanship is more impressive than his ability to suddenly change directions. Despite his route-running master label, there are plenty of reps when CBs stick to him. He does a great job contorting his body and boxing out defenders near the sideline. He has strong hands and good -- and, at times, great speed -- not a burner. YAC almost nonexistent.

Strengths:

Understands how to beat bump and run with footwork, jukes, and hands

Runs creative, advanced routes

Tracks the ball outstandingly

Speed will threaten vertically

Weaknesses: