Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 79.52 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Ryan Griffin

Strengths:

Does a good job of settling in the zone and presenting himself as an option. Good job sealing the edge. Does a good job of high pointing the football. Soft hands. Long arms. Great size for the position.

Weaknesses:

Lacks overall physicality to sustain blocks and high point the football. Consistent performer for the past three years. Needs to play with better balance, which limits his explosive opportunities after the catch.

Accolades: