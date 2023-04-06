Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 67.80 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Kenneth Gainwell

Summary:

Chase Brown is a fun, jitter-bug type RB in a well-built NFL-caliber frame. He has some quality lean and explosiveness early in the play to make a defender miss behind the line or just beyond it. He uses a sudden juke back to the inside in space often, and he can string together multiple impressive cuts on a single run to free himself. He shows glimpses of contact balance, but it's certainly not a strength to his game. He has some speed when tightly turning the corner but not close to being a burner. He has some wheel-route receiving cabilities. It's hard to find a true liability to his game, but he doesn't have a legitimate speciality, either.

Strengths:

Can string together mutiple cuts in a run to free himself

Has experience tracking the ball downfield on wheel routes

Explosive early in the play once he gets the ball

Weaknesses: