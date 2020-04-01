Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame

NFL Draft analysis for Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 81

Strengths:

  • Legit big-bodied WR
  • impressive burst off the line with above-average quicks for his size
  • Runs solid routes relative to his size
  • Body control/hands-catching near sideline
  • Deceptive downfield speed

Weaknesses:

  • Not great getting off press at the line
  • Not a dominate high-pointer despite physical advantages over cornerbacks
  • Won't be big separator at the NFL level
