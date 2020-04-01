Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State

NFL Draft analysis for Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 96

Strengths:

  • Athletic specimen re: height/weight/speed
  • Speed-to-power is elite
  • Has variety of pass-rush moves but consistently wins with power

Weaknesses:

  • Relies on power to beat offensive linemen; needs to vary pass-rush moves
  • Elite pass rusher but needs to get better against the run
