Chase Young says he's 'definitely' the No. 1 prospect in the 2020 NFL Draft: 'I know I'm the best'

While much of the attention heading into the 2020 NFL Draft has been given to quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa, it's very possible neither are the top prospect available this year. Former Ohio State defensive end Chase Young is considered to be a lock to go somewhere in the top three picks, and should be a plug-and-play type of player that will be ready to make an immediate impact wherever he ends up.

In his junior season at Ohio State, Young recorded 46 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks along with 58 quarterback pressures. Earlier this week, ESPN's Maria Taylor asked Young if he thought he was the best player in the draft, and he didn't mince his words when responding.

"Yes, definitely," Young said. "I know I'm the best, definitely."

In three seasons at Ohio State, Young recorded 40.5 tackles for loss and 30.5 sacks -- which ranks second in program history. He was unanimously named to the 2019 All-Big Ten team and All-American team.

While the 2020 NFL Draft will be very different due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Young is one of the prospects that headlines the 58 players virtually partaking in the draft. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that the NFL plans to distribute technology kits to the 58 prospects for the purposes of joining the broadcast. The goal will reportedly be to have prospects participate over all three days of the draft. Young will still have his suit on at home, and he knows that wherever he ends up being selected it will be a special moment.

"I mean, obviously every player's gonna try to dominate," Young said. "And that's not gonna change with me. I'm definitely gonna try to dominate on the next level as well. But just go in there, being humble, being coachable and just putting what I have on the field."

"And I feel like when I put my best foot forward, it's gonna be pretty good."

Right now, many consider Young to be the favorite to be selected No. 2 by the Washington Redskins. That would mean he would be headed to D.C. to reunite with former college teammates Dwayne Haskins and Terry McLaurin.