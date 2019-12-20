Cheez-It Bowl: Time, TV channel, 2020 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Washington State vs. Air Force

The bowl game now called the Cheez-It Bowl has changed names six times over the course of its rich history, which includes having MVP winners such as Drew Bledsoe, Ron Dayne, Marc Bulger, Aaron Rodgers, Le'Veon Bell and Tyler Lockett. Washington State's offense could steal the show in 2019 as first-year quarterback Anthony Gordon leads a high-octane downfield attack. Air Force will have to play disciplined football at all levels to slow down the speedy unit.

There are a handful of potential NFL prospects to know and CBS Sports has you covered.

How to watch

Date: Friday, Dec. 27 | Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

Location: Chase Field (Phoenix, Arizona)

TV: ESPN

Washington State

Anthony Gordon, QB

Gordon was relegated to the bench last year with Gardner Minshew starting. In his first year as the team's full-time starter, Gordon has shown a lot of promise. The California native does a nice job going through his progressions. He throws the ball with great accuracy, anticipation and touch down the field. There are some concerns, however. His footwork needs to be cleaned up. He leans back a bit on occasion in addition to throwing off his back foot. His offensive line does a great job of protecting him so it will be interesting to see how he responds to pressure.

Best shoulda been TD turned INT we’ve seen this year. Unreal ball placement from Washington State QB Anthony Gordon (@gordo1_)! 👀 pic.twitter.com/mDTgNsqdaY — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) November 19, 2019

It is a deep year for quarterbacks so that may impact his draft stock. There are enough positive traits and teaching points for a team to take him on Day 2 and allow him to develop.

Air Force

Scott Hattok, OT

Hattok has the size to play offensive tackle or offensive guard in the NFL. Teams will be drawn by his work ethic and versatility. In the past, servicemen have been obligated to fulfill their military assignments before pursuing an opportunity within the NFL. Defense Secretary Mark Esper approved a memo in November that would allow servicemen with a potential future in the NFL to delay their service as they pursue a chance to play with an NFL team.

More to watch

Washington State wide receiver Easop Winston Jr. has been very productive this season. Winston has a good chance to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards on the year in the Cheez-It Bowl.