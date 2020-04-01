Cheyenne O'Grady, TE, Arkansas

NFL Draft analysis for Cheyenne O'Grady, TE, Arkansas

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 74

Strengths:

  • Seam-stretching athleticism on the field
  • Willingness to lay his body on the line to make the difficult catch

Weaknesses:

  • Maturity concerns
  • Ran considerably slower than expected at combine
