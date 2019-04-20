Chicago Bears mock draft 2019: Seven rounds, picks, big board, team needs, multiple options for every selection

If you're a Bears fan, the draft likely won't begin for you until near the end of the second day. That's because the Bears don't have a first-round pick thanks to the Khalil Mack trade. They don't even have a second-round pick after trading up for Anthony Miller in last year's draft. The good news for Bears fans is that they don't really have many apparent needs, so a return trip to the playoffs may still be in the cards even without adding any impact prospects in the first two rounds.

Below, you can check out which picks the Bears currently have, along with our projection of their top positional needs. I'll then build a war-room big board based upon players I think have some kind of chance of making it to their first pick before sharing multiple draft classes that make sense for the team from myself, Ryan Wilson and Chris Trapasso. Good luck on draft day!

Current draft picks

Round Overall Status 3 87

4 126

5 162

7 222 from Denver through Philadelphia 7 238



Team needs

The CBS Sports NFL writing staff recently compiled positional rankings to identify needs for each team heading into the draft. A helpful guide: any position group that had an average ranking worse than 16.0 (on a scale of 1 to 32) was considered a "need," while any that ranked worse than 23.0 (bottom-third of the league) was considered a "pressing need."

QB RB WR/TE OL EDGE INT DL LB DB 18.4 14.8 14.2 12.6 4.0 5.0 3.8 2.3

Needs: QB

Pressing: N/A

No pressing needs for the Bears, a team with an elite defense at all three levels and an average-ish offense led by a slightly below-average quarterback. The key here is probably upgrading the infrastructure around Mitchell Trubisky in order to minimize the chance that he can undermine their season. Head coach Matt Nagy is obviously a big part of that, but there's a reason the Bears made such a concerted effort to add offensive talent last offseason; the less Trubisky has to do on his own, the better.

War room big board

Projecting what the Bears could do with their first pick is pretty difficult, considering it isn't scheduled to come until No. 87. But I'll do my best at forecasting options that could slide down to them. Here's how I'd project the Bears' draft board for their first pick, considering only players I feel have some chance of making it in range:

CB Sean Bunting, Central Michigan CB Trayvon Mullen, Clemson LB Mack Wilson, Alabama WR Terry McLaurin, Ohio State CB Isaiah Johnson, Houston OLB Oshane Ximines, Old Dominion RB Miles Sanders, Penn State

WR Miles Boykin, Notre Dame OLB D'Andre Walker, Georgia OLB Jachai Polite, Florida WR Emanuel Hall, Missouri RB Devin Singletary, FAU

Seven-round mock drafts

R.J. White:

Round Overall Player Notes 3 87 RB Miles Sanders, Penn State

4 126 OLB Jalen Jelks, Oregon

5 162 ILB T.J. Edwards, Wisconsin

7 222 CB Hamp Cheevers, Boston College from DEN 7 238 S/CB Ugochukwu Amadi, Oregon



The Bears have no picks in the first two rounds, which actually isn't terrible for them as they don't have many pressing needs to address. With their one Day 2 pick, they take advantage of running backs sliding down the board to land a good one in Sanders, who is a much more versatile running mate for Tarik Cohen in the backfield. He has the potential to carry the load if called upon down the road.

Day 3 starts with help on the edge in Jelks, who can provide depth behind the team's two stars at outside linebacker. Then the team shifts inside for more depth with Edwards, a solid all-around player with a low ceiling but also a high floor. Finally, the Bears score depth for the secondary in the second round with Cheevers, an option to cover the slot, and Amadi, who could also develop into a slot option but is a proven commodity at safety as well.

More seven-round mocks:

(*) indicates pick acquired via trade



Ryan Wilson Chris Trapasso Round 1



Round 2



Round 3 OL Nate Davis, UNC Charlotte

CB JoeJuan Williams, Vanderbilt Round 4 CB Mark Fields, Clemson

S Jaquan Johnson, Miami Round 5 S Ugo Amadi, Oregon

RB Ryquell Armstead, Temple Round 6



Round 7 RB Rodney Anderson, Oklahoma

EDGE Carl Granderson, Wyoming

TE Alize Mack, Notre Dame

DL Kyle Phillips, Tennessee



