Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 82.93 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: Jamon Brown
Strengths:
Good balance through contact. Versatility playing guard and tackle. Great top-end speed relative to his size. Very powerful lineman who does a good job sealing blocks. Thick lower body. Finishes blocks with vigor.
Weaknesses:
Struggles with speed around the edge. Oversets at times and that leaves him susceptible to counters. Slow 3-cone drill results played out through below-average recovery.
Accolades:
- 38 career starts (18 at RT, 12 at LG, 8 at RG)
- 2020: All-AAC second team