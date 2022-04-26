Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 82.93 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Jamon Brown

Strengths:

Good balance through contact. Versatility playing guard and tackle. Great top-end speed relative to his size. Very powerful lineman who does a good job sealing blocks. Thick lower body. Finishes blocks with vigor.

Weaknesses:

Struggles with speed around the edge. Oversets at times and that leaves him susceptible to counters. Slow 3-cone drill results played out through below-average recovery.

Accolades: