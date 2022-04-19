Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 67.39 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Mark Gilbert
Strengths:
Shows good recovery speed and is physical through the route. Does a good job of getting off tackles. Good footwork at the snap. Good top end speed. Does a good job getting his eyes back to the ball and playing it in the air. Great carrying routes vertically.
Weaknesses:
Too handsy downfield in routes. Thin frame. Average transition to the field and that has led to struggles with routes moving horizontally. Gets a little panicky and grabs when beaten.
Accolades:
- 2020: All-Pac-12 second team
- 29 career games (23 starts) over three seasons