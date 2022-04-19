Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 67.39 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Mark Gilbert

Strengths:

Shows good recovery speed and is physical through the route. Does a good job of getting off tackles. Good footwork at the snap. Good top end speed. Does a good job getting his eyes back to the ball and playing it in the air. Great carrying routes vertically.

Weaknesses:

Too handsy downfield in routes. Thin frame. Average transition to the field and that has led to struggles with routes moving horizontally. Gets a little panicky and grabs when beaten.

Accolades: