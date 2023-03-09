Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 90.13 (All-Pro)

Pro Comparison: Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie

Summary:

Christian Gonzalez has great length and good top-end speed to be a man coverage cornerback in the NFL. He can improve as a press man coverage cornerback by landing his jams more consistently. Despite improved ball production, Gonzalez can do a better job of getting his head back to the ball and breaking down his feet to tackle in space.

Strengths:

Great length

Does an excellent job of using the sideline as an extra defender

Flips his hips and gets up to speed quickly

Good timed speed

Weaknesses: