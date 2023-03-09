Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 90.13 (All-Pro)
Pro Comparison: Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie
Summary:
Christian Gonzalez has great length and good top-end speed to be a man coverage cornerback in the NFL. He can improve as a press man coverage cornerback by landing his jams more consistently. Despite improved ball production, Gonzalez can do a better job of getting his head back to the ball and breaking down his feet to tackle in space.
Strengths:
- Great length
- Does an excellent job of using the sideline as an extra defender
- Flips his hips and gets up to speed quickly
- Good timed speed
Weaknesses:
- Improved ball production in 2022, but needs to get eyes back to the ball more consistently
- Inconsistent landing jams in press man coverage
- Can do a better job of breaking his feet down in space to make a balanced tackle