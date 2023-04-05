Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. A former four-star recruit out of The Colony High School in Texas, Gonzalez played his first two seasons at Colorado before transferring within the Pac-12 to Oregon. It turned out to be a rewarding decision, as the athletic, smooth defender established himself as one of college football's best defensive backs, racking up four interceptions to go along with seven pass breakups and 50 total tackles.
Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Gonzalez, including his scouting report, prospect ranking, pro comparison, combine results, college and high school accolades and overall NFL outlook.
Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.
About
- Age: 20
- Hometown: Carrollton, Texas
- Interesting fact: His dad, Hector, played basketball at UTEP, while his sisters, Melissa (Texas) and Samantha (Miami) ran track and field in college (both All-Americans)
CBS prospect ranking
Position: No. 1 CB | Overall: No. 7 | Rating: 92.03 (All-Pro)
CBS Sports mock drafts
- Ryan Wilson: Colts (No. 7) - via trade back
- Chris Trapasso: Commanders (No. 16)
- Josh Edwards: Raiders (No. 7)
- Pete Prisco: Falcons (No. 8)
- Will Brinson: Bears (No. 9)
- Kyle Stackpole: Raiders (No. 7)
Expected draft position (via Grinding the Mocks): 9.1 (CB1)
To check out all of CBSSports.com's most recent mock drafts, click here.
With The First Pick Newsletter
With The First Pick Newsletter
Prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft with the day’s big stories + mock drafts, big board updates and more.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
NFL combine measurements/results
Height: 6-1 | Weight: 197 lbs | Arms: 32" | Hands: 9 1/2"
- 40-yard dash: 4.38 seconds
- Broad jump: 11 feet, 1 inch
- Vertical jump: 41.5 inches
- Bench press: 14 reps
NFL comparison
Scouting report
Christian Gonzalez has great length and good top-end speed to be a man coverage cornerback in the NFL. He can improve as a press man coverage cornerback by landing his jams more consistently. Despite improved ball production, Gonzalez can do a better job of getting his head back to the ball and breaking down his feet to tackle in space.
Strengths
- Great length
- Does an excellent job of using the sideline as an extra defender
- Flips his hips and gets up to speed quickly
- Good timed speed
Weaknesses
- Improved ball production in 2022, but needs to get eyes back to the ball more consistently
- Inconsistent landing jams in press man coverage
- Can do a better job of breaking his feet down in space to make a balanced tackle
College stats
|Year
|Games
|Tackles
|TFLs
|PD
|INT
|2022 (Oregon)
|12
|50
|1.0
|7
|4
|2021 (Colorado)
|12
|53
|5.0
|5
|0
|2020 (Colorado)
|6
|25
|0.0
|5
|0
College Accolades
Honors
- 2022 (Oregon): First-team All-Pac 12 (coaches, Phil Steele)
- 2022 (Oregon): Second-team All-Pac-12 (AP, PFF)
- 2020 (Colorado): Honorable mention All-Pac-12
Notable statistics
- 2022: Four interceptions (third most in Pac-12)
247Sports profile
High school: The Colony (The Colony, Texas)
Class: 2020
Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.8958)
- National: 326 | S: 31 | Texas: 46
High school accolades: All-Midlands Regional team (PrepStar), two-time first-team All-District 5-5A
Check out Christian Gonzalez's full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.