Draft Scouting Report:

Strengths:

Good size cornerback with above-average arm length. Attacks the ball well in the air. Good instincts to key and trigger downhill. Great athlete with a physical style of play.

Weaknesses:

Older prospect with average top-end speed. False steps in his pedal. Handsy in coverage downfield. Only one interception over the past three years.

Accolades: