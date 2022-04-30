Draft Scouting Report:
Strengths:
Good size cornerback with above-average arm length. Attacks the ball well in the air. Good instincts to key and trigger downhill. Great athlete with a physical style of play.
Weaknesses:
Older prospect with average top-end speed. False steps in his pedal. Handsy in coverage downfield. Only one interception over the past three years.
Accolades:
- 2021: Second-team All-Big 12 (coaches)
- Career: 60 games played (27 starts) with 30 pass breakups and three interceptions between his time Oklahoma State and Missouri