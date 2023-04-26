Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 70.03 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Trenton Robinson

Summary:

Christian Izien is an emotional leader on the football field. He has an aggressive play style and is willing to be competitive at the catch point. Izien primarily covers the slot and spends a lot of time in the box. He has average top-end and recovery speed, but can be leveraged at the route stem.

Strengths:

Good leader and communicator

Good awareness for zone coverage

Competitive at the catch point

Weaknesses: