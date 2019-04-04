Christian Wilkins NFL Draft profile: Everything to know about measurements, strengths, team fits

Christian Wilkins is a high-motor interior lineman who can be disruptive in both the run and pass game. His athleticism, versatility and smarts will be highly coveted by NFL teams and Wilkins will be a first-round pick.

College career

Wilkins came out of high school as a five-star recruit. As a freshman at Clemson he played in 11 games and had two sacks, 4.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble. As a sophomore in 2016, Wilkins improved to 3.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss. He improved on his sack totals as a junior (5.0 to go along with nine tackles for loss), and in 2018 he had 5.5 sacks and 14 passes defended. For his career, Wilkins also had 15 passes defended.

Among all FBS defensive linemen, Wilkins ranked second in Pro Football Focus' pass-rush productivity metric. He was also second in run-stop percentage.

Combine/pro day results

Measurement Result Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 315 pounds Arms: 32 1/2 inches Hands: 9 3/4 inches

Workout Result 40-yard dash: 5.04 Bench press: 28 Vertical jump: 29.5 Broad jump: 107.0 3-cone drill: -- 20-yard shuttle: 4.55 60-yard shuttle: --

Here's Wilkins running the 40 at the combine:

Strengths/weaknesses

Strengths: Wilkins can play over center or as a 1 or 2-technique but he also shows speed to shoot the gaps and regularly requires double-teams. He has an effective swim move to beat one-on-one interior linemen to get into backfield and he has a good motor, never giving up on play, hustles downfield to make tackle. Not as explosive or strong as Quinnen Williams but consistent, surprisingly quick and smart. Was also the personal protector on the punt team and even took a snap at safety in the 2018 spring game:

A 300-pound safety wrecking offenses? Sign us up for more of Christian Wilkins in the secondary, @ClemsonFB! pic.twitter.com/5M0GkgqUPe — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) April 14, 2018

Weaknesses: Can disappear during stretches and struggles to hold up against double teams, though he had no problem against Alabama here:

Holy Christian Wilkins pic.twitter.com/GX0QEQOniz — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) February 1, 2019

NFL comparison

From CBS Sports NFL draft analyst Chris Trapasso:

Larry Ogunjobi. Ogunjobi was a little lighter as a prospect than Wilkins is now. As Ogunjobi did at Charlotte, Wilkins had a long, illustrious career at Clemson thanks to a high motor, solid athletic traits, and the ability to defeat any type of block sent his way. Also, both players flourish in the trenches because they're country strong and aren't easily pushed off their foundation against the run. Like Ogunjobi has been in his first two seasons in Cleveland, I expect Wilkins to step in as well-rounded of a player as it gets at defensive tackle -- while maybe never being spectacular.

NFL teams in play to draft Wilkins

Cardinals: Yes, Arizona appears to be in the Kyler Murray business but if they trade down, Wilkins could be a middle-of-the-first-round target.

49ers: San Francisco needs an edge rusher more than an interior linemen -- they've taken a defensive lineman in Round 1 in three of the last four drafts -- but they also added Dee Ford this offseason and Wilkins is a versatile difference-maker from the tackle position. Like Arizona, San Francisco would need to trade down for Wilkins, who could go in the second half of Round 1.

Raiders: Oakland needs pass-rush reinforcements; the team traded Khalil Mack before the season and cut Bruce Irvin during the season. Wilkins isn't an edge rusher but he's a special talent. If the Raiders get that pass rusher with the fourth-overall pick, and Wilkins is still on the board at No. 24 (or No. 27), he'd be hard to pass up.

Buccaneers: Tampa Bay needs a linebacker and offensive linemen, but they need defensive line help too, especially since it's unclear whether Gerald McCoy will be with the team beyond the 2019 season. Like the Cards and Niners, the Bucs, who have the No. 5 pick, would have to trade down.

Giants: The Giants have the No. 6 and No. 17 picks in Round 1. There has been some conversation of them targeting an edge rusher with the first first-rounder, but Wilkins could be a consideration for the 17th pick, which New York received as part of the Odell Beckham trade.

Patriots: New England lost Trey Flowers, Malcolm Brown and Adrian Clayborn in the offseason and while they traded for Michael Bennett, Wilkins would add depth a position the team values.