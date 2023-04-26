Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 59.31 (Roster depth)

Pro Comparison: Robert Lester

Summary:

Christian Young has the size to play linebacker but has played safety in the past. He builds speed quickly but has clunky movement skills. Young is a good communicator but has had zero ball production and a 21.1% missed tackle rate last season.

Strengths:

Hybrid defender who could also play in the box

Builds speed quickly

Good communicator

Weaknesses: