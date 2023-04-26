Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 59.31 (Roster depth)
Pro Comparison: Robert Lester
Summary:
Christian Young has the size to play linebacker but has played safety in the past. He builds speed quickly but has clunky movement skills. Young is a good communicator but has had zero ball production and a 21.1% missed tackle rate last season.
Strengths:
- Hybrid defender who could also play in the box
- Builds speed quickly
- Good communicator
Weaknesses:
- 21.1% missed tackle rate
- Zero ball production
- Stiff mover to consistently be in coverage