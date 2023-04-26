Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 60.42 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Caleb Sturgis
Summary:
Christopher Dunn is a smaller, accuracy-based kicker who was a FG kicker only. He's not a lock to be a kickoff man at the NFL level. From under 50, he's nearly automatic, and pressure doesn't get to him in crucial situations. However, he wasn't asked to make a ton of high-pressure kicks in college.
Strengths:
- Pinpoint accuracy
- Showed efficiency improvement through his career
Weaknesses:
- Was a FG kicker only
- Leg is average