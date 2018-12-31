Citrus Bowl: 2019 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Kentucky vs. Penn State bowl game

Kentucky had one of its best seasons in school history, and its defense, led by Josh Allen, had a lot to do with that. Their star edge-rusher is the premier prospect in this year's Citrus Bowl, and he's a first-round lock after recording 14 sacks in the SEC this season.

The Wildcats' running back, Benny Snell, is among the best running back prospects in the 2019 class too.

As for the Nittany Lions, they have a long, athletic cornerback with first-round potential and a productive running back of their own.

We're going game by game during bowl season to let you know exactly who you should watch to get ready for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Penn State

Amani Oruwariye, CB

Oruwariye snagged three interceptions and broke up 11 more passes in his senior campaign. At 6-foot-1 and 203 pounds with long arms, he has the physical profile of an outside cornerback at the NFL level. He's a fluid mover with explosive leaping abilities ... both of those parts of his game are more impressive than his downfield speed. With a strong pre-draft process (most namely at the combine), Oruwariye could move from late first-round pick into the top 20.

Miles Sanders, RB

Only a junior, Sanders could return for his senior season, but he had a dazzling season as the heir apparent to Saquon Barkley with over 1,200 yards on 5.9 yards per carry. At 5-11, 215 pounds, Sanders is a springy, dynamic runner who can instantly flip on the jets and hit the home run. His contact balance is above average too. If he declares, expect Sanders to land sometime early on Day Three.

Kentucky

Josh Allen, EDGE

Allen decided to return to Kentucky for his senior season, and his choice paid off. With added weight -- he's listed at 6-5, 260 -- he did not lose any explosiveness around the corner and was as comfortable and impactful in coverage as ever. The only real ding on his game is that he's not a hand-work master, but even in the SEC this season, he didn't need to be. He routinely won with incendiary speed and bend around the corner. He's the type of outside linebacker you want to use on twists too because he plays with his hair on fire and can tightly bend around blockers. Allen has a very good chance to be the second edge-rusher off the board after Nick Bosa.

Benny Snell, RB

Snell has been Kentucky's offense for the past three seasons. He's totaled over 3,700 yards on the ground at a 5.2 yards-per-carry clip with 46 rushing touchdowns. You'd never think Snell was 5-11 and 223 pounds with the way he bounces through traffic and avoids tackles near or at the line of scrimmage. While not a home-run hitter, Snell can turn two-yard gains into seven-yard gains with his vision and elusiveness.