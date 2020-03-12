Clemson pro day: Tee Higgins shows off for scouts, plus results from Isaiah Simmons and more

Tee Higgins eschewed attending in last month's NFL combine, stating that he wanted time to rest and recover after the gauntlet that was Clemson's 2019 season.

Higgins, who caught 25 touchdown passes during his final two seasons with the Tigers, did participate in Clemson's pro day on Thursday. He ran 40-yard-dash twice in the mid-4.5s, and his 31-inch vertical jump wasn't close to the top 15 receivers at the combine (Tulane's Darrell Mooney finished 15th among receivers with a 37-inch vertical). His more respectable 10-foot-3 inch broad jump also would have failed to crack the top 15 receivers at the combine. Higgins rebounded with a 20-yard shuttle time of 4.25 seconds, which would have been good for sixth place at the combine.

Higgins, the fourth-best receiving prospect in CBS Sports' pre-draft rankings, did well in his receiving drills while showing why he is being projected as a late first-round or early second-round pick.

At Clemson Pro Day, Tee Higgins now doing what he does best, catch passes.

⁦@WSPA7⁩ pic.twitter.com/8TJyFp4HHM — Todd Summers (@ToddSummers7) March 12, 2020

More prospect performances

Less than two weeks after posting a position-best 4.39 second time in the 40-yard-dash, linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who is currently being projected as a top-10 pick, recorded 20 reps at 225 pounds on the bench, a mark that would have put him in a tie for 12th place at the combine (Simmons did not bench in Indianapolis).

A.J. Terrell, the fifth-ranked cornerback in CBS Sports' prospect rankings, tallied 15 bench press reps, a 4.37 time in the 40-yard dash, and a 34.5 inch vertical jump. Safety K'Von Wallace, the ninth best prospect in CBS Sports' rankings, turned in a 4.50 40 time and a 38 inch vertical jump.

Offensive linemen Tremayne Anchrum and Sean Pollard, projected as Day 3 picks in the draft, went 5.12 and 5.26 in the 40-yard dash, respectively. They also posted vertical jumps of 24.5 and 25.5 inches.