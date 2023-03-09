Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 85.48 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Clint Boling

Summary:

Cody Mauch has played left tackle in a run-heavy scheme but has also been cross-trained as an interior blocker. He is quick out of his stance and plays with a mean streak in the run game. Mauch can do a better job of engaging in space, and his hands occasionally get too wide in pass protection. He displays good core strength and an ability to absorb contact.

Strengths:

Versatility to play tackle, guard or center

Quick out of his stance

Does a good job of blocking angles and sealing run lanes

Good core strength allows him to absorb contact

Meanstreak in the run game

Weaknesses: