Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 85.48 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: Clint Boling
Summary:
Cody Mauch has played left tackle in a run-heavy scheme but has also been cross-trained as an interior blocker. He is quick out of his stance and plays with a mean streak in the run game. Mauch can do a better job of engaging in space, and his hands occasionally get too wide in pass protection. He displays good core strength and an ability to absorb contact.
Strengths:
- Versatility to play tackle, guard or center
- Quick out of his stance
- Does a good job of blocking angles and sealing run lanes
- Good core strength allows him to absorb contact
- Meanstreak in the run game
Weaknesses:
- Below-average arm length to play offensive tackle
- Average-to-below-average job of engaging and sustaining in space
- Hands get too wide, grabs at times