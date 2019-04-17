Colburn, Matt II, RB, Wake Forest

NFL Draft analysis for Colburn, Matt II, RB, Wake Forest

Draft Scouting Report:

Colburn is a shorter but adequately-built back with plus lateral movement ability and a center of gravity so low, he easily bounces through arm-tackle attempts. He can make many sideways cuts in a run to get to open space. There's not much downfield acceleration to his game, but Colburn's been blessed with light feet and loose hips. -- CT

