Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford

NFL Draft analysis for Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 70

Strengths:

  • One of the most athletically gifted TEs in this class
  • Has typically Stanford TE high-point ability
  • Can break down and separate on in/out breaking routes underneath
  • Very sure hands
  • Tall target

Weaknesses:

  • Speed is lacking to a certain degree
  • Provides essentially nothing after the catch
  • Minimal in-line blocking experience
