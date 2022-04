Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 62.13 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Brian Allen

Strengths:

Squattier lineman that gets out of his stance quickly and plays with good leverage. Looks for work when disengaged and should translate to a wide zone blocking scheme.

Weaknesses:

Lacks ideal size and that will force him to center rather than offensive guard. Below average top end speed and athleticism.

Accolades: