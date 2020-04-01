Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

NFL Draft analysis for Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 85

Strengths:

  • Big target for the TE spot
  • Dynamic explosion off the line
  • Load to bring to the turf and runs through contact well
  • Strong hands with large catch radius

Weaknesses:

  • High-cut frame
  • Decently stiff athlete, will struggle to separate
  • Doesn't give much as a blocker
Our Latest Stories