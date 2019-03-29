Collier, L.J., DL, TCU
NFL Draft analysis for Collier, L.J., DL, TCU
Draft Scouting Report:
Collier isn't a pure pass rusher but his strength allows him to set the edge in the run game, and he can hold the point of attack at the line of scrimmage. He's not a quick-twitch athlete but does the dirty work in the trenches and has a non-stop motor. Can carve out a niche in that role at the next level. Shows ability to scrape down LOS through trash to make plays. -- RW
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mock: Bengals move up for Dwayne Haskins
Arizona takes Kyler Murray at No. 1 while Cincinnati trades up for Dwayne Haskins
-
What to know about Brian Burns
Brian Burns is hoping his college success translates to the NFL
-
Three-round mock: QB moves, 20 trades
The Eagles hop up for a linebacker, the Seahawks move down four times and more mock madnes...
-
What to know about Rashan Gary
Rashan Gary was considered one of the two best players in college football heading into the...
-
What to know about Clelin Ferrell
Clelin Ferrell is hoping his college success translates to the NFL
-
What to know about Montez Sweat
Montez Sweat had an outstanding Senior Bowl and even better combine