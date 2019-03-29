Collier, L.J., DL, TCU

NFL Draft analysis for Collier, L.J., DL, TCU

Draft Scouting Report:

Collier isn't a pure pass rusher but his strength allows him to set the edge in the run game, and he can hold the point of attack at the line of scrimmage. He's not a quick-twitch athlete but does the dirty work in the trenches and has a non-stop motor. Can carve out a niche in that role at the next level. Shows ability to scrape down LOS through trash to make plays. -- RW

Our Latest Stories