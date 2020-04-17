Colts GM Chris Ballard on adding a quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft: 'I'm not going to force it'

The Indianapolis Colts think they got a "Hall of Fame quarterback" by signing longtime Los Angeles Chargers signal-caller Philip Rivers this offseason, but even though Rivers is 38 and insistent on retiring sooner rather than later, don't bank on the team aggressively pursuing his successor in the 2020 NFL Draft. Or at least that's according to general manager Chris Ballard, who told reporters Friday that he won't "force" a pick at the game's most important position.

"You can't force that," he said, as noted by NFL Network's Stacey Dales. "You can't force the quarterback position. Especially in the draft. It's got to be the right guy, the right fit. I don't know when that's going to happen. And I'm not going to force it."

Ballard added that "for now" he feels "pretty good" at the QB position, with Rivers set to start under ex-Chargers mentor Frank Reich and 2019 starter Jacoby Brissett in line to fill the No. 2 role.

His remarks, of course, shouldn't entirely change expectations for the Colts' 2020 draft. Indy is already without a first-round pick, having dealt the No. 13 overall selection to the San Francisco 49ers for defensive lineman DeForest Buckner, and no team would ever readily admit to forcing -- or trying to force -- a draft pick, let alone at QB. Who's to say Ballard couldn't still see a potential first-rounder like Utah State's Jordan Love as a natural fit for his QB room and package some of Indy's eight picks to acquire him?

The reality is the Colts could easily still be in the market for a Rivers successor, especially with team leadership repeatedly insisting the "jury is still out" on Brissett as a long-term starting possibility. Indy has not drafted a QB since 2012, when the team took Andrew Luck first overall and then later added Chandler Harnish, a short-lived NFL backup, in the seventh round.