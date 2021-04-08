The Colts first-round draft plans are among the NFL's worst-kept secrets. Pending something unforeseen happening between now and April 29, the Colts will be choosing either an offensive tackle or a pass rusher with the 21st overall pick. Look for the Colts to choose the best available player at either position when they ultimately make their pick. Another thing we know for sure is that the Colts will not be one of the teams trying to land a quarterback after they acquired Carson Wentz from Philadelphia in a trade.

Here's one stab at how the Colts' entire 2021 draft will play out.



Round (Overall pick)

Prospect

College

1 (21) OT Christian Darrisaw Virginia Tech 2 (54) EDGE Joseph Ossai Texas 4 (127) TE Brevin Jordan Miami 5 (165) WR Whop Philyor Indiana 6 (206) S Mark Webb Georgia 7 (248) DL Khyiris Tonga BYU



As stated earlier, look for the Colts to select either the best available pass rusher or offensive lineman with the 21st pick. Based on the needs of the 20 teams drafting ahead of them, there's a good chance that Darrisaw is still available with the Colts are on the clock. A dominant run blocker at Virginia Tech, Darrisaw could blossom into a Pro Bowl caliber player at the next level if he continues to improve in pass protection.

This could be a stretch, but it's certainly possible for the Colts to steal Ossai with the 54th pick. Ossai made a habit of getting in opponents' backfields during his time at Texas, with 29 tackles for loss over the past two years. He also has untapped potential as a pass rusher. If Ossai is off the board, Pitt pass rusher Patrick Jones II would be another option if the Colts wait until the second round to bolster their pass rush.

Speaking of untapped potential, Brevin Jordan, one of the nation's top-ranked tight ends coming out of high school, could be the pass-catching tight end the Colts' offense has been lacking. While his college stats weren't gaudy, the 6-foot-3, 245-pound Jones did catch seven touchdowns last season while averaging 15.2 yards per catch.

The Colts may wait a little longer to take a receiver, but I have them scooping up Philyor in the fifth round. A productive slot receiver his time at Indiana, Philyor was given the nickname "Whop" for his affinity for Burger King Whoppers as a kid. Philyor started to show his potential in 2019, when he caught 70 passes for 1,002 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 14.3 yards per catch. He would serve as a nice complement alongside T.Y. Hilton, Zach Pascal and Michael Pittman Jr..

In Webb, the Colts would get a hard-hitting defensive back who can line up at both safety and corner. Webb should make an immediate impact on special teams as a rookie. Tonga, the last pick in the Colts' 2021 draft, would give Indianapolis some much needed depth on the defensive line. A good run defender, Tonga was a tough one-on-one matchup for opposing linemen during his time at BYU.