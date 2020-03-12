Colts seven round mock draft 2020: Indianapolis trades up for QB, retools offense with two first-round picks

CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso released a seven round mock draft Wednesday and it answered a lot of needs for the Indianapolis Colts. We take a look at each pick and how they would fit on the roster.

Day 1

Round 1, No. 13 overall: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

Round 1, No. 31 overall: Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

Indianapolis would have a lot of speed between T.Y. Hilton and Ruggs. The team has relied on Hilton's health for far too long and needed to add some bodies around him. They can not afford to be so one-dimensional. In an ideal world, they would still add some size at the position but Ruggs gives them some insurance nonetheless.

Jacoby Brissett is a solid option at the quarterback position but may not be good enough to get the franchise where they hope to be by season's end. They have been linked to veteran quarterback Philip Rivers but, in Chris' mock, elect to go in a different direction by adding Eason. Indianapolis trades back up into the first round to secure his talents. Eason is a strong-armed player that will require some development. Frank Reich is a great teacher of the position so he could help elevate the rookie's play.

Day 2

Round 2, No. 44 overall: Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

Round 3, No. 75 overall: Troy Pride Jr., CB, Notre Dame

The Colts need to add some interior defensive line help but No. 44 overall is too soon for Davis in my opinion. With that being said, if there was no uncertainty surrounding a player's talent, then teams would not need to invest so much into their respective scouting departments. Pride is a player that has really grown on me lately. He can be a long-term starter in the nickelback role. The on-field NFL combine workouts could have been better but his 4.40 second 40-yard dash was eye-opening. A year after adding Rock Ya-Sin, Chris Ballard adds some depth to the room in the form of Pride, who will travel less than three hours down State Route 31 to join his new team.

Day 3

Round 4, No. 122 overall: Harrison Bryant, TE, Florida Atlantic

Round 6, No. 193 overall: Jalen Elliott, S, Notre Dame

Round 6, No. 197 overall: Myles Bryant, CB, Washington

The Eric Ebron experiment was short-lived. Bryant has a really good foundation in terms of blocking and pass-catching. There are zero tight ends that have separated themselves from the cluster, which means a run will likely occur all at once; that could happen in the third or fourth round. Bryant should be good value on Day 3.

The additions of Elliott and Bryant are depth plays in the secondary. There is a healthy combination of early draft choices and late adds already in the Indianapolis defensive backfield. Elliott and Bryant should compete in training camp and the hope is that one or both land a spot on the 53-man roster.