The Washington Commanders made an interesting choice with the final pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. With the pick, the Commanders selected former Rice receiver Luke McCaffrey, who happens to be the younger brother of 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey.

A state championship-winning quarterback in high school, McCaffrey switched to receiver during his second season at Rice after spending two seasons (including a redshirt year in 2019) at Nebraska. That season, McCaffrey was tabbed as the team's MVP after leading the Owls in receptions and all-purpose yards.

Last fall, McCaffrey caught 12 touchdown passes and tallied 963 yards while helping the Owls quality for a bowl game for a second straight year.

A tough receiver, McCaffrey could make an immediate impact for the Commanders in the slot and on special teams.

McCaffrey will join his dad, Ed McCaffrey, as an NFL receiver as soon as he takes his first snap with the Commanders. Ed McCaffrey won three Super Bowls with the 49ers and Broncos during the 1990s.