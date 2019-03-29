Coney, Te'von, LB, Notre Dame

NFL Draft analysis for Coney, Te'von, LB, Notre Dame

Draft Scouting Report:

Coney shows patience near the line of scrimmage and doesn't overcommit on run plays. He can be decisive, then explosive to ball. He wasn't asked to do a lot in coverage in college and questions about his sideline-to-sideline ability, as well as his coverage skills, will be a concern for NFL teams. -- RW

