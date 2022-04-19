For the first time in a while, many questions persist about the NFL draft's first round with less than two weeks to go. Which player will be taken No. 1 overall? Which quarterback will be first off the board, and by which team? How many receivers will hear their names called on Day 1? These are just a few of the questions that remain mysteries with the draft slated to kick off on April 28.
In order to gain some clarity, we decided to take a look at 12 mock drafts from analysts at CBS Sports, ESPN and NFL.com. We then created our own mock draft listing each player who was mocked the most times at each specific spot in the first round. While some of the results were somewhat predictable, there were a few surprises. One of the biggest surprises was the lack of quarterbacks. Only two quarterbacks were selected in the first round, while a whopping seven receivers were selected on Day 1.
Let's take a look at our consensus mock draft, with the real draft taking place next Thursday night from Las Vegas.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Aidan Hutchinson EDGE
Michigan • Sr • 6'7" / 260 lbs
Ikem Ekwonu, Travon Walker, and Evan Neal received "votes" here, a sign that the No. 1 overall pick -- unlike recent years -- is very much still up for grabs.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 272 lbs
The No. 2 overall pick could be Walker, Neal, Hutchinson, Malik Willis, Kayvon Thibodeaux or Ahmed "Sauce" Gardner. Walker received the second-most votes as the No. 1 overall pick.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Kayvon Thibodeaux EDGE
Oregon • Soph • 6'4" / 254 lbs
Robert Salah lands one of the draft's top pass rushers.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Ikem Ekwonu OL
NC State • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Ekwonu edged out Neal as the Giants' projected pick, as New York is widely expected to select a lineman with its first selection.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs
It wasn't unanimous, but Pickett received the most picks to become the Panthers' new quarterback.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 7
Cincinnati • Jr • 6'3" / 190 lbs
New York grabs the best of Cincinnati's defensive backs who will hear their names called during the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 183 lbs
Atlanta isn't expected to take a quarterback, but it is expected to pair Marcus Mariota with the top-rated receiver in the draft.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 9
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Do the experts know something most fans don't? Instead of taking a quarterback, the Seahawks are expected to take Stingley, one of the top defensive players in the draft.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 10
Drake London WR
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs
Seinfield didn't love the Drake, but New York fans will if he makes Zach Wilson better.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 220 lbs
Washington gets a player who would have been picked higher if not for last year's injury.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Washington • Soph • 5'11" / 193 lbs
Minnesota gets much-needed help in its secondary.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 13
Mississippi State • Soph • 6'5" / 307 lbs
Cross lands in Houston after falling out of the top 10. The Texans may also use this pick to shore up their defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Jermaine Johnson II EDGE
Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 254 lbs
The Ravens acquire a pass rusher who should complement their talented secondary.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 15
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 179 lbs
For a second straight year, the Eagles are projected to take a former Alabama receiver in the first round. They may also elect to take Trent McDuffie if he is still available at this point in the draft.
From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 16
Northern Iowa • Jr • 6'7" / 321 lbs
Instead of taking a quarterback, the Saints take the best-available lineman to help protect Jameis Winston.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Kenyon Green OL
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs
The Chargers have several options here; it largely depends on who is available at this point in the first round. Defensive line, inside linebacker and receiver are other possibilities.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 18
George Karlaftis EDGE
Purdue • Jr • 6'4" / 266 lbs
Cornerback and safety are two other positions the Eagles may address with this pick. Regardless, the consensus is that the Eagles will draft a receiver and a defensive player with their first two picks.
From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 19
Chris Olave WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
The former Buckeye teams up with another former Ohio State standout in Michael Thomas.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Malik Willis QB
Liberty • Jr • 6'1" / 219 lbs
In this scenario, Willis is there for the taking for Pittsburgh. But will Pittsburgh be so lucky next Thursday night?
Round 1 - Pick 21
Devin Lloyd LB
Utah • Jr • 6'3" / 237 lbs
Cornerback, linebacker and receiver are the three positions the Patriots will likely choose between when making their first-round pick.
From Las Vegas Raiders
Round 1 - Pick 22
Central Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 303 lbs
The Packers are definitely taking a receiver in the first round -- at least, we think -- but they may first choose to address their offensive line before getting a new weapon for Aaron Rodgers. Defensive line is another option for Green Bay.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Arkansas • Jr • 6'2" / 225 lbs
Burks would help replace Christian Kirk, but the Cardinals may decide to take a defensive linemen with this pick, depending on who is still available.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Zion Johnson OL
Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 312 lbs
Dallas adds youth to its once dominant offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
Booth would be a nice replacement for Levi Wallace, who signed with the Steelers earlier this offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Jahan Dotson WR
Penn State • Sr • 5'11" / 178 lbs
The Titans take the best-available receiver instead of waiting it out until the second round. Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean and Tulsa offensive lineman Tyron Smith are other possibilities.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Jordan Davis DL
Georgia • Sr • 6'6" / 341 lbs
Davis and Vita Vea would be a formidable duo in Tampa.
Round 1 - Pick 28
North Dakota State • Sr • 6'4" / 208 lbs
The Packers get the best available receiver in Watson, a 6-foot-5 wideout with unlimited potential.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 29
Boye Mafe DL
Minnesota • Sr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
Kansas City gets a much-needed pass rusher late in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Skyy Moore WR
Western Michigan • Soph • 5'10" / 195 lbs
A bit of a reach, but the Chiefs use their second first-round pick to replenish their receiving corps.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Kaiir Elam CB
Florida • Jr • 6'2" / 191 lbs
The Bengals get their much-needed cornerback who should challenge Eli Apple for a starting job.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 32
Nakobe Dean LB
Georgia • Jr • 5'11" / 229 lbs
The Lions add to their defense while passing on taking a QB in Round 1.