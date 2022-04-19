For the first time in a while, many questions persist about the NFL draft's first round with less than two weeks to go. Which player will be taken No. 1 overall? Which quarterback will be first off the board, and by which team? How many receivers will hear their names called on Day 1? These are just a few of the questions that remain mysteries with the draft slated to kick off on April 28.

In order to gain some clarity, we decided to take a look at 12 mock drafts from analysts at CBS Sports, ESPN and NFL.com. We then created our own mock draft listing each player who was mocked the most times at each specific spot in the first round. While some of the results were somewhat predictable, there were a few surprises. One of the biggest surprises was the lack of quarterbacks. Only two quarterbacks were selected in the first round, while a whopping seven receivers were selected on Day 1.

Let's take a look at our consensus mock draft, with the real draft taking place next Thursday night from Las Vegas.