There are plenty lot of questions to be answered about the 2023 NFL Draft's first round with less than two weeks to go. Which player will be taken No. 1 overall? Which quarterbacks will hear their names called on Day 1, and by which team? These are just a few of the questions that remain mysteries with the draft slated to kick off on Thursday, April 27.
To gain some clarity, we decided to take a look at 12 mock drafts from analysts at CBS Sports, ESPN and NFL.com. We then created our own mock draft listing each player who was mocked the most times at each specific spot in the first round. While some of the results were somewhat predictable, there were a few surprises. One of the biggest surprises was Anthony Richardson's fall to the back half of the first round. Richardson's drop, however, is a big gain for a team that could really use a quarterback.
Let's take a look at our consensus mock draft, with the real draft taking place next Thursday night from Kansas City.
No. 1 overall
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs
It's close, but the majority of the mocks we looked at have Young becoming the first Alabama quarterback in 75 years to be taken No. 1 overall.
No. 2 overall
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
Stroud heads to Houston and its rebuilt offense that includes former 1,000-yard wideout Robert Woods, left tackle Laremy Tunsil and running back Dameon Pierce.
No. 3 overall
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
Arizona stays put and selects a linebacker who had 34.5 sacks in three years at Alabama.
No. 4 overall
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs
Indianapolis gets a talented but raw quarterback who will look to snap the team's two-year playoff drought.
No. 5 overall
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs
Seattle could go QB here, but most of the mocks we looked at it instead having them taking Carter, who should improve what was a subpar defense last season.
No. 6 overall
Lukas Van Ness EDGE
Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 272 lbs
Van Ness brings a much-needed bite to a Lions defense that was toothless at times last season.
No. 7 overall
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs
The Raiders could also go offensive tackle, but the majority of mocks we looked at have them instead taking Witherspoon, the top-ranked cornerback in the draft.
No. 8 overall
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs
Atlanta grabs a talented linebacker who had 14 sacks and 29 tackles for loss during his final two seasons at Texas Tech.
No. 9 overall
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs
The Northwestern product stays close to campus and gets the chance to protect former Big 10 mate Justin Fields.
No. 10 overall
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs
The defending NFC champs pull off the draft's first big surprise by taking a running back this early for the first time since Saquon Barkley was taken No. 2 overall in 2018.
No. 11 overall
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs
Quarterback could also be in play here, but more of the mocks we looked at have Mike Vrabel taking the standout offensive tackle from his alma mater.
No. 12 overall
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs
Houston reunites Stroud with the receiver that he connected with a whopping 15 times for 347 yards and three touchdowns in the 2022 Rose Bowl.
No. 13 overall
Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs
This was one of the more agreed-upon picks, as the Jets get a talented offensive lineman to help protect four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers.
No. 14 overall
Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs
Most mocks have the Patriots either trading this pick or taking Gonzalez, a talented cornerback who could provide splash plays for Bill Belichick's defense.
No. 15 overall
Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 246 lbs
The Packers acquire a talented tight end to pair with Jordan Love during his first year as Green Bay's starting quarterback.
No. 16 overall
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs
The Commanders grab a talented cornerback whose father was a Super Bowl-winning linebacker for the Steelers.
No. 17 overall
Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 333 lbs
Pittsburgh continues its offensive line overhaul by getting the draft's top remaining tackle prospect.
No. 18 overall
Deonte Banks CB
Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
The Lions' expected play is to select the top available cornerback if Bijan Robinson is already off the board.
No. 19 overall
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs
While they have other needs, there's no way the Buccaneers pass on taking Richardson if he is still on the board this late in the first round.
No. 20 overall
Nolan Smith EDGE
Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
Seattle doubles down on defense in the first round while reuniting the former Georgia teammates.
No. 21 overall
Zay Flowers WR
Boston College • Sr • 5'9" / 182 lbs
The top remaining receiver prospect is heading to L.A. to team up with Justin Herbert and fellow wideouts Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.
No. 22 overall
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 208 lbs
The Ravens continue to bolster their receiving corps after the recent signing of Odell Beckham Jr.
No. 23 overall
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 173 lbs
Kirk Cousins gets a dynamic wideout in Addison, who put up big numbers while catching passes from Kenny Pickett during their final season together at Pitt.
No. 24 overall
Myles Murphy EDGE
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 268 lbs
Jacksonville gets a talented pass rusher who can help them improve a pass rush that was tied for 25th in the NFL in sacks last season.
No. 25 overall
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
With most of the top receivers off the board, Big Blue instead acquires the top-ranked safety in the draft in Branch, who is also capable of playing cornerback.
No. 26 overall
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 249 lbs
Dallas finds Dalton Schultz's replacement while giving Dak Prescott another weapon.
No. 27 overall
O'Cyrus Torrence IOL
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 330 lbs
This is a "pick the best player available" situation for Buffalo, which in this scenario end up with one of the draft's top interior offensive lineman.
No. 28 overall
Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'1" / 281 lbs
The Bengals don't have any pressing needs, so it would make sense for them to take a player who can help them improve a pass rush that was 30th in the league last season. Kancey can also aid a run defense that has to face the likes of Najee Harris, Nick Chubb and J.K. Dobbins a combined six times per season.
No. 29 overall
Keion White EDGE
Georgia Tech • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs
A converted tight end, White put up solid numbers during his final season at Georgia Tech.
No. 30 overall
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'6" / 298 lbs
Philadelphia gets a talented defensive tackle who can learn from the team's talented veterans.
No. 31 overall
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Kansas City closes out the first round by selecting a player who can help fill the void left by Orlando Brown's departure.