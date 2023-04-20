There are plenty lot of questions to be answered about the 2023 NFL Draft's first round with less than two weeks to go. Which player will be taken No. 1 overall? Which quarterbacks will hear their names called on Day 1, and by which team? These are just a few of the questions that remain mysteries with the draft slated to kick off on Thursday, April 27.

To gain some clarity, we decided to take a look at 12 mock drafts from analysts at CBS Sports, ESPN and NFL.com. We then created our own mock draft listing each player who was mocked the most times at each specific spot in the first round. While some of the results were somewhat predictable, there were a few surprises. One of the biggest surprises was Anthony Richardson's fall to the back half of the first round. Richardson's drop, however, is a big gain for a team that could really use a quarterback.

Let's take a look at our consensus mock draft, with the real draft taking place next Thursday night from Kansas City.