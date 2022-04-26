Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 80.91 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Damontae Kazee

Strengths:

Spindly, tall slot cornerback with the bounce and short-area explosion to excel inside in the NFL. Change of direction is noticeably explosive for him despite being a touch taller than most slots. Any minor pause in his change-of-direction skills is countered by his burst after redirecting. Stays in phase down the field well, too, and is an aggressive, reliable tackler. Makes a concerted effort to avoid blockers and will really battle against WRs on screens.

Weaknesses:

Because he's so spindly, he's at risk of getting targeted/engulfed by blockers in the run game. Just needs to get a little bigger and stronger. Length is limited.

Accolades: