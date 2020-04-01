Cordel Iwuagwu, OL, TCU

NFL Draft analysis for Cordel Iwuagwu, OL, TCU

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 69

Strengths:

  • Best suited in a power blocking scheme
  • Tenacious when engaged
  • Looks for work when disengaged

Weaknesses:

  • Struggles to hone in on target at second level
  • Not very fast or quick, feet don't move with his body
  • Initial punch is too soft
Our Latest Stories