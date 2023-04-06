Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 67.21 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Marvin Wilson
Summary:
Cory Durden has fulfilled essentially every role on the defensive side of the ball, first at Florida State and then at Boston College. He has below-average balance and can improve his ability to stack and shed blockers. Durden had a 20.6% missed tackle rate last season but plays with good strength.
Strengths:
- Plays with good leverage
- Has played every role on the DL throughout his career
- Plays to the whistle
- Good strength
Weaknesses:
- Below-average balance
- 20.6% missed tackle rate in 2022
- Can improve stacking and shedding blockers