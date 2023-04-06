Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 67.21 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Marvin Wilson

Summary:

Cory Durden has fulfilled essentially every role on the defensive side of the ball, first at Florida State and then at Boston College. He has below-average balance and can improve his ability to stack and shed blockers. Durden had a 20.6% missed tackle rate last season but plays with good strength.

Strengths:

Plays with good leverage

Has played every role on the DL throughout his career

Plays to the whistle

Good strength

Weaknesses: