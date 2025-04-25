FRISCO, Texas -- One of the most important relationships on a football team is the connection between the offensive line and the quarterback.

That's why Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott made sure to facetime his team's latest first-round pick in Tyler Booker, the Alabama Crimson Tide offensive guard his squad made the 12th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. New head coach Brian Schottenheimer has already named him "an immediate starter" as Booker will succeed recently retired All-Pro Zack Martin as Dallas' right guard.

Booker raved about their Friday night chat and emphasized how important it will be for him to build an unbreakable relationship with Prescott because of how crucial his collegiate bond with Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe was.

"It went really well. We just talked about how both of us about how we both want to win some Super Bowls, that was the main point of it," Booker said Friday. "Just building that relationship to talk about how we decided to build a relationship with him [Prescott] because I've seen how much that relationship is translated onto the field."

Booker still carries so much love for Milroe that he even thought about carrying him up onto the stage from the green room in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

"I don't know if you saw last night, but I almost carried Jalen Milroe onto the stage with me with Roger Goodell," Booker said. "That's what our relationship is like. Jalen Milroe is my brother. I love some of the stuff that we've been through, some of the things we've done. That relationship that we have is so strong, and it translated onto the field these past two years. We were really successful as an offense these past two years. ... I'm going to try my best to translate that to this level with Dak."

Speaking of translating to the next level, Booker then gave a stump speech for why Milroe should be drafted on Day 2 of the draft, calling him a "franchise changer." Milroe is a polarizing prospect because of his tantalizing athleticism combined with how raw he remains as a passer. His 71 total touchdowns since 2023 (39 passing, 32 rushing) are the most in the SEC but he also led the conference with 23 turnovers in that span. Booker surrendered just two sacks in three seasons with the Crimson Tide, both coming in 2023, but he made it clear that number would have been higher if not for Milroe's electrifying ability to evade an opposing pass rush.

"Jalen Milroe is going to change your program, he is going to change your franchise with the energy that he brings," Booker said when asked why NFL teams should draft Jalen. "Obviously with his legs, he can make something out of nothing, and he's done it time and time again. I know you guys see that stat of mine that says I didn't allow a sack in the past two years or something like that. If Jalen wasn't as good of an athlete, that stat would've gone up a little bit."

