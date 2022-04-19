Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 65.04 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Connor Hamlett
Strengths:
Long athlete with quick reaction time. Average to good lateral quickness and top end speed. Not afraid to initiate contact. Solid route runner that displays great range.
Weaknesses:
Thin build. Struggles to establish leverage as a blocker because of his height. Average burst. Can do a better job of anchoring his hands when engaged as a blocker. Really limited production throughout his career.
Accolades:
- 2021: Career-highs in rec (20), rec yards (374) and rec TDs (2)
- Honorable mention All-Pac 12