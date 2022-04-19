Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 65.04 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Connor Hamlett

Strengths:

Long athlete with quick reaction time. Average to good lateral quickness and top end speed. Not afraid to initiate contact. Solid route runner that displays great range.

Weaknesses:

Thin build. Struggles to establish leverage as a blocker because of his height. Average burst. Can do a better job of anchoring his hands when engaged as a blocker. Really limited production throughout his career.

Accolades: