Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State

NFL Draft analysis for Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 86

Strengths:

  • Had 13.5 sacks and 19.5 TFL last season
  • Uses hands well vs. OTs
  • Ability to drop into coverage

Weaknesses:

  • Level of competition is a concern
  • Doesn't possess athletic traits of other top EDGE rushers
  • Needs to improve vs. run
