D.J. Wonnum, EDGE, South Carolina

NFL Draft analysis for D.J. Wonnum, EDGE, South Carolina

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 68

Strengths:

  • Can play standing or hand in the dirt
  • Good hand fighting to get around the edge

Weaknesses:

  • Not the fastest or quickest
  • Struggles to get off blocks
  • Does not offer much pass rush
Our Latest Stories