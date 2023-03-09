Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 79.10 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Summary:

Daiyan Henley is a long, springy, high-level athlete at linebacker who has plenty of coverage experience; he glides in that regard. He has a super-quick trigger against the run; he sees it and goes with noticeable twitch. He's a decent block-shedder/avoider and battles to beat blocks but can get better in that regard. At times does get washed out but not totally unprecendented for a speed-based linebacker. He has plenty of range, and his tackling reliability is awesome. He's a sleek player who has some pass-rush ability as a crafty blitzer or off the edge. Overall, he's a fun, sleeper-type prospect with legitimate three-down capabilities.

Strengths:

NFL-caliber athleticism and range

Noticeable twitch to his game

Glides in coverage

Weaknesses: