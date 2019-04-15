Dallas Cowboys mock draft 2019: Seven rounds, team needs, picks, big board, multiple options for every selection

The Cowboys are one of a few teams without a first-round pick, having shipped their 2019 first-rounder to the Raiders in order to land Amari Cooper, who made an immediate difference in the Dallas passing game and helped spark the team's run to the postseason. But the lack of a first-round pick won't preclude adding some serious talent in this draft, and the team should be well-positioned to address one of its key needs in Round 2 based upon the projected prospects available.

Below, you can check out which picks the Cowboys currently have, along with our projection of their top positional needs. I'll then build a war-room big board based upon players I think have some kind of chance of making it to their first pick before sharing multiple draft classes that make sense for the team from myself, Ryan Wilson and Chris Trapasso. Good luck on draft day!

Current draft picks

Round Overall Status 2 58

3 90

4 128

4 136 Compensatory 5 165

7 241



Team needs

The CBS Sports NFL writing staff recently compiled positional rankings to identify needs for each team heading into the draft. A helpful guide: any position group that had an average ranking worse than 16.0 (on a scale of 1 to 32) was considered a "need," while any that ranked worse than 23.0 (bottom-third of the league) was considered a "pressing need."

QB RB WR/TE OL EDGE INT DL LB DB 12.8 2.8 13.8 3.2 13.6 25.0 2.0 17.8

Needs: INT DL, DB

Pressing: INT DL

The Cowboys resumed having their highly-ranked offensive line with the news earlier this offseason that Travis Frederick's recovery from Guillain-Barre Syndrome was going well. They could perhaps use some depth there and maybe a long-term replacement for La'el Collins, but as long as Frederick, Zack Martin, and Tyron Smith are around, that's not going to be a major area of need. The other side of the ball is a stickier issue. The interior of the defensive line took a hit with David Irving's suspension and retirement, and even with Tyrone Crawford likely moving inside after the acquisition of Robert Quinn, the Cowboys still need more help in that area. Similarly, the signing of George Iloka does not solve the team's safety issues. They need another starter next to Xavier Woods in order to fortify their strong group of corners.

War room big board

I agree with the needs listed above, as I have safety and defensive tackle as the team's top two priorities. But I think the talent available at the safety position is going to be much better than what's out there at defensive tackle. Here's how I'd project the Cowboys' draft board for their first pick, considering only players I feel have some chance of making it in range:

DT Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State S Johnathan Abram, Mississippi State DT Jerry Tillery, Notre Dame S Juan Thornhill, Virginia

S Taylor Rapp, Washington WR Deebo Samuel, South Carolina S Nasir Adderley, Delaware DE Jaylon Ferguson, Louisiana Tech DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Florida DE Chase Winovich, Michigan

Seven-round mock drafts

R.J. White:

No moving around in this mock for the Cowboys, who should be looking to trade back if the right prospects aren't available on Day 2. Fortunately for them, an awful showing at Taylor Rapp's pro day allows the star safety prospect to slide down to them at No. 58. He should shine as a down safety for the Cowboys but can also bring some versatility to the position, much like free-agent acquisition George Iloka. In Round 3, the team addresses perhaps its biggest weakness by selecting Hill, who has the ability to be a quality starter at defensive tackle if he matures. It wouldn't be the first time the Cowboys took a chance on a prospect in that mold.

The Cowboys start Day 3 by improving the depth chart behind the returning Jason Witten with Raymond, an older prospect but one who should have a role in the NFL, then come back and grab Bryant to add more depth on the edge and someone who can work into the rotation immediately while trying to develop into a starter. Hurd is still learning the receiver position but offers a high ceiling as a downfield target who can even play some running back, giving the offense the versatility it sought with the Tavon Austin acquisition last year. Pollard is a more traditional backup for Zeke Elliott but one that could also offer some versatility in the offense.

More seven-round mocks:

(*) indicates pick acquired via trade



Ryan Wilson Chris Trapasso Round 1 Coming April 17!

Round 2

DT Khalen Saunders, Western Illinois Round 3

S Darnell Savage, Maryland Round 4

TE Caleb Wilson, UCLA

DE Jalen Jelks, Oregon Round 5

RB Benny Snell, Kentucky Round 6



Round 7

OL Mitch Hyatt, Virginia

